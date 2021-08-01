UrduPoint.com

UK Says Iran Behind 'deliberate' Tanker Attack

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 09:20 PM

UK says Iran behind 'deliberate' tanker attack

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Britain believes Iran deliberately carried out a deadly attack on an Israeli tanker off Oman last week, the foreign minister said on Sunday, urging Tehran to cease such attacks.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran," Dominic Raab said in a statement, adding the UK found it was "highly likely" the attack was carried out by one or more drones.

