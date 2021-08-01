UK says Iran behind 'deliberate' tanker attack

London, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Britain believes Iran deliberately carried out a deadly attack on an Israeli tanker off Oman last week, the foreign minister said on Sunday, urging Tehran to cease such attacks.

"We believe this attack was deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran," Dominic Raab said in a statement, adding the UK found it was "highly likely" the attack was carried out by one or more drones.