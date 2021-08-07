UrduPoint.com

UK Supermarket Accepts Higher Bid In Takeover Tussle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

UK supermarket accepts higher bid in takeover tussle

London, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :British supermarket group Morrisons on Friday accepted an improved takeover bid from an international consortium worth £6.7 billion ($9.3 billion, 7.87 billion Euros) as it faces a possible rival offer.

The consortium, headed by Softbank-owned Fortress, said it had increased its original £6.3-billion offer as US private equity rival Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is reportedly mulling its own improved bid ahead of a deadline Monday.

Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket on sales, has been caught in a bidding war as the country's supermarket sector benefits hugely from a shift to online shopping during the pandemic.

Fortress has formed a consortium comprising also Canada Pension Plan Investment board, Koch Real Estate and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

It revealed in a statement Friday that the improved offer follows "speculation regarding a possible counter-offer" by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

"Morrisons directors believe that the increased Fortress offer is in the best interests of Morrisons shareholders," the statement added.

It comes also after Morrisons' largest shareholder, investment group Silchester, said it would not back the original consortium bid.

CD&R has until Monday to make a fresh bid under UK takeover rules and after Morrisons in June rejected its £5.5-billion offer.

Morrisons -- which trails the UK's top three supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda -- has almost 500 stores and more than 110,000 employees.

Related Topics

Canada Singapore United Kingdom June From Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

1 hour ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

1 hour ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

2 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.