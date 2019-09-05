UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Offer EU Citizens 3-year Visas After No-deal Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 56 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

UK to offer EU citizens 3-year visas after no-deal Brexit

London, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Britain's government on Wednesday announced a three-year immigration scheme to cover most European citizens wanting to come to Britain after a no deal Brexit, in a move aimed at reassuring business they will still be able to recruit the staff they need.

The new policy will allow immigrants and their close family members from the European Economic Area (EEA) -- which comprises EU nations, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway -- and Switzerland to apply to live and work in Britain for up to three years.

Britain's interior ministry said the move, to run until the end of 2020, signalled "the end of free movement in its current form" from EEA member states.

"Citizens of those states moving to the UK after we have left the EU and up until the end of 2020 will be able to obtain a temporary immigration status lasting three years," it said in a statement.

"This will give businesses certainty that they will be able to recruit and retain staff after Brexit." The ministry said Europeans could still visit Britain on short trips after Brexit without applying for the scheme.

It added "a tougher criminality threshold" would also be applied post-Brexit for Europeans citizens "in order to keep out and deport those who commit crimes".

Applications for new three-year stays, which will open after Britain has left the EU, will involve "a simple online process" involving identity, security and criminality checks, according to the interior ministry.

The newly-arrived European citizens who want to stay after their temporary status expires will need to apply under a new skills-based immigration system that Johnson's government is planning, it said.

"Introducing tougher checks and ending free movement as it currently stands will allow us to take the first, historic steps towards taking back control of our borders," interior minister Priti Patel said.

"In the future, we will introduce a new points-based immigration system built around the skills and talent people have - not where they are from."EU Citizens already settled in Britain before Brexit can remain indefinitely under a separate 'settled status' scheme already launched.

More than one million people had been granted status through the scheme, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

UK Interior Ministry Business Interior Minister Norway Visit Iceland Switzerland Liechtenstein Brexit 2020 Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

2 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.