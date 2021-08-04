Ukraine orders extra protection for Belarus exiles

Kiev, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday ordered his security services to provide extra protection for Belarus exiles in the country after a dissident was found hanged in a Kiev park.

"Every Belarusian who can become the target of criminals because of their public political position must obtain special and reliable protection", Zelensky said in a statement.