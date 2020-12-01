UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Says To Seek Closer Ties With NATO In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine says to seek closer ties with NATO in 2021

Kiev, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Ukraine said Tuesday it hopes to build closer ties with NATO in 2021 despite objections from Moscow and the continued conflict with Russia-backed separatists in the east.

Speaking to NATO ambassadors in Kiev, Defence Minister Andriy Taran said Ukraine hopes to be invited next year to join a Membership Action Plan, the first formal step towards becoming a part of the Western military alliance.

"We look forward to your... support for such a decision at the next NATO Summit in 2021," Taran said.

He said membership for Ukraine and fellow ex-Soviet aspirant Georgia would have "a significant impact on Euro-Atlantic security and stability, in particular in the Black Sea region".

Ukraine's pro-Western leadership closely cooperates with NATO and last year parliament adopted constitutional changes spelling out its aspirations to join the alliance and the European Union.

The amendments cemented Kiev's goal of obtaining full membership in both blocs and obliged the president, government and parliament to stick to this course.

Ukraine has been fighting a Russian-backed insurgency in its eastern regions after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Kiev sees NATO accession as a key way to bolster its defences against Moscow, which has accused the alliance of seeking to make inroads in its traditional sphere of influence.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Parliament European Union Kiev Alliance Georgia From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says clear vision of the found ..

55 minutes ago

Dozens of people died in NAB’s custody, says Ish ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

2 hours ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

2 hours ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.