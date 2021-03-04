(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Queen Elizabeth II's 99-year-old husband Prince Philip has undergone a successful heart procedure, Buckingham Palace said Thursday after he was transferred to a cardiac unit in London.

The Duke of Edinburgh "yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew's Hospital," the Palace said, adding that he will "remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days."