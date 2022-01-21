UrduPoint.com

UK's Truss Offers '100%' Support For Embattled PM Johnson

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM

UK's Truss offers '100%' support for embattled PM Johnson

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :UK foreign secretary Liz Truss offered her "100 percent" support for embattled Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, backing him to remain in office "as long as possible." Truss -- who has been tipped as a front-runner to replace Johnson -- said she believed the 57-year-old Tory leader was doing an "excellent job." A defiant Johnson is fighting calls from within his own party to resign following revelations that Downing Street staff partied while the rest of the country was in strict Covid lockdown.

"The prime minister has my 100 percent support. He is doing an excellent job," Truss said at a press conference with Australian counterparts in Sydney.

"I want the prime minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election," she insisted.

"The prime minister apologised and said mistakes were made."Truss dodged questions about new allegations that Johnson's aides had blackmailed and threatened party members to ensure their backing.

"As you will appreciate, I have spent the last 48 hours here in Australia," she said. "I do not have any information about what is happening on the subject you raised."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia Threatened Job Sydney United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

8 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

8 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago
 Country heading towards development positively: Sh ..

Country heading towards development positively: Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago
 Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over ..

Cavusoglu Accuses Cyprus of Harboring Terror Over Kurdish Office in Nicosia - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.