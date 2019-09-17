UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Political Solution To Kashmir Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN calls for political solution to Kashmir crisis

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations hopes for a political solution of the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir that addresses human rights of the people in the disputed state, a UN spokesman said Monday.

"We have continued to express our concern about the situation in Kashmir," Stephane Dujarric, who is the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said in response to a question by a Pakistani journalist about the arrest in Srinagar of Farooq Abdullah, one of the senior-most Kashmiri leaders, amid the continuing lockdown of Kashmir, now in its 42nd day.

"We hope that, given that the only solution would be a political one, and also that any solution needs to be addressed with the full inclusion of human rights', he saidWhen told that the question was about the arrest of Farooq Abdullah, the spokesman said, "I have responded to the best of my ability to that question."

