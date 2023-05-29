UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Congratulates President Erdogan On Reelection

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in Sunday's presidential runoff.

"The Secretary-General congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as President of the Republic of Türkiye. He looks forward to further strengthening the cooperation between Türkiye and the United Nations," a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement.

Erdogan has been reelected Türkiye's president in runoff elections, the chairman of the country's Supreme Election Council (YSK) said Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara, YSK head Ahmet Yener said Erdogan won Türkiye's presidency over opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second-round runoff vote.

According to unofficial results, the Turkish president won the race with 52.14%, while Kilicdaroglu got 47.86% of the vote, he said, adding that 99.43% of the ballot boxes have been opened so far

