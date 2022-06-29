UN chief shocked, saddened over migrants found dead in Texas

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked both the United States and Mexican authorities to probe and bring to justice those responsible for the death of a number of migrants found in the trailer of an abandoned truck in San Antonio in the US state of Texas.

"It's very important for us that authorities, both in the US and in Mexico, investigate and bring to justice all those who were responsible for this horrific chain of events," he said in a statement..

At least 50 people were found dead in the abandoned trailer, and the UN chief also stressed that such a tragedy once again asks for the need for comprehensive strategies for safe, orderly and regular migration in the region.

Guterres called for cooperative work, in line with the 'Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration and the Global Compact on Refugees,' in order to take concrete steps to prevent such unnecessary deaths.

According to preliminary reports, the migrants apparently died from the severe heat inside the trailer.

According to statements by the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, 22 were from Mexico, 7 from Guatemala, two from Honduras and 19 with still unknown nationality.