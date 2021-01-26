UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Urges India, China To De-escalate Tensions Through Talks

Tue 26th January 2021 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday called for a dialogue between India and China to ease tensions between the two countries, after reports came in of a new clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

"We hope that through dialogue tension can be dialled down," his Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesman did not elaborate.

American media reports, citing Indian Army said that a "minor face-off" occurred last week in northern Sikkim, and was "resolved by local commanders as per established protocols", without explaining how it took place.

