UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Rights Chief Urges 'calm' As Peru Awaits Vote Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

UN rights chief urges 'calm' as Peru awaits vote result

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concern Monday over rising tension in Peru eight days after presidential elections that have yet to yield a result, and urged all parties to "remain calm." Rightist candidate Keiko Fujimori, 46, has challenged the validity of tens of thousands of ballots cast last Sunday as she narrowly trails behind left-wing hopeful Pedro Castillo in the preliminary count.

Unless she wins, Fujimori faces imminent trial on corruption charges which would otherwise be delayed until after her presidential term.

With over 99 percent of ballots counted, rural school teacher Castillo, 51, led by 48,000 votes or 50.13 percent to Fujimori's 49.86 percent, according to the ONPE election body.

Fujimori has claimed fraud in the vote count, with official results now awaiting the outcome of a review by Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE).

The ONPE is responsible for organizing elections and the vote count, while the JNE resolves disputes and proclaims the winner.

"I am concerned that what should be a celebration of democracy is becoming a source of division, which is in turn widening the fracture in Peruvian society with negative human rights implications," Bachelet said in a statement.

And she expressed concern that election officials were being harassed.

"If the rules of democracy are not accepted before, during and after the elections, social cohesion can dangerously crack," Bachelet said.

Peruvians voted last Sunday for their fifth president in three years after a series of crises and corruption scandals saw three different leaders in office in a single week last November.

As is usual for Peru, the tail-end of vote counting was slow due to delays in delivering ballots from rural and jungle areas, and from abroad -- where a million of the country's 25 million eligible voters live.

The JNE is reviewing challenges to tens of thousands of votes cast at 165 polling stations countrywide -- 151 of them disputed by Fujimori, and 14 by Castillo.

The process could still take several days.

Observers from the Organization of American States have declared the ballot free with no "serious irregularities." Amid rising tension, supporters of both candidates thronged the capital Lima and other cities and towns over the weekend to demand an end to the stalemate.

Prosecutors have said they would seek a 30-year jail term for Fujimori on charges of taking money from scandal-tainted Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to fund failed presidential bids in 2011 and 2016.

Fujimori, who has already spent 16 months in pre-trial detention, denies the allegations.

Related Topics

Election Corruption United Nations Democracy Vote Jail Lima Peru Money November Sunday 2016 All From Million

Recent Stories

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

8 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

9 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

9 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

9 hours ago

Punjab focuses on environment, agriculture, wildli ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.