UrduPoint.com

UN Says Taliban Must Stop Targeting Protesters, Journalists

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN says Taliban must stop targeting protesters, journalists

Geneva, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The UN on Friday condemned the Taliban's increasingly violent response to peaceful protests, including using live rounds that killed several people, and warned that nearly all Afghan households weren't getting enough to eat.

"We call on the Taliban to immediately cease the use of force towards, and the arbitrary detention of, those exercising their right to peaceful assembly and the journalists covering the protests," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights office.

Her office said armed fighters had been using live ammunition and whips to disperse crowds, killing at least four people since mid-August.

The Taliban who swept into power on August 15 have pledged a more moderate brand of rule than in their notoriously oppressive 1996-2001 reign.

But they have shown clear signs that they will not tolerate opposition.

Earlier this week armed Taliban dispersed hundreds of protesters in cities across Afghanistan, including in Herat, where two people were shot dead.

Shamdasani said the rights office had also received credible reports that a man and a boy were shot dead as Taliban gunmen sought to disperse crowds during national flag-raising ceremonies held last month.

"Firearms must never be used except in response to an imminent threat of death or serious injury," she said.

On Wednesday, at least five journalists were arrested and two severely beaten for several hours.

"One journalist was reported to have been told, as he was being kicked in the head, that you are lucky you have not been beheaded," she said.

"(There is) lots of intimidation of journalists who are trying to simply do their job," she said.

The Taliban moved to snuff out any further civil unrest late Wednesday, saying protests would need prior authorisation from the justice ministry.

The following day, they ordered telecommunications companies to block internet on mobile phone service in some areas of Kabul, Shamdasani said.

Related Topics

Assembly Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Internet United Nations Mobile Job Herat Man August All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses reaches Britain

6 minutes ago
 Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

46 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

50 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.