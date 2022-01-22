UrduPoint.com

UN Secretary-general Condemns Airstrikes On Yemen Prison

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2022 | 02:00 AM

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Friday the airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen that left at least 70 dead at a prison and disrupted telecommunications.

Guterres "reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law," the UN said in a statement.

