UrduPoint.com

UN Ship With Grain For Africa Leaves Ukraine: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

UN ship with grain for Africa leaves Ukraine: ministry

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :A UN-chartered vessel laden with grain set off from Ukraine for Africa on Tuesday following a deal to relieve a global food crisis, the ministry in charge of shipments said.

The MV Brave Commander left the Black Sea port of Pivdennyi and will sail to Djibouti "for delivery to Ethiopia", the infrastructure ministry said on Telegram.

The ship is carrying 23,000 tonnes of wheat.

It is the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to leave Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February and the government has said it hopes two or three similar shipments will follow soon.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's biggest grain exporters.

Kyiv and Moscow agreed a deal brokered by the UN and Turkey last month to unblock Black Sea grain deliveries after Russia's invasion.

The agreement lifted a Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports and established safe corridors through the naval mines laid by Kyiv.

The Ukrainian port authority said that five boats in total with an overall cargo volume of 110,000 tonnes had left Ukraine Tuesday.

The first commercial ship carrying grain left on August 1. Since then, 21 ships have left Ukrainian ports, the port authority said in its statement.

The WFP says a record 345 million people in 82 countries face acute food insecurity and up to 50 million people in 45 countries are on the brink of famine and risk being tipped over the edge without humanitarian support.

"We are definitely planning other ships to leave the ports of Ukraine, to help people around the world," Marianne Ward, WFP deputy country director in Ukraine, told journalists earlier while the ship was being loaded at the weekend.

"This should just be the first of many humanitarian ships to leave the ports," she said.

Later Tuesday evening, the United States announced it would provide an additional $68 million to the WFP.

The funds will be used "to purchase, move, and store up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat to help respond to the global food crisis," said US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Powers in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Ukraine Osama Bin Laden Moscow Russia Turkey Djibouti Ethiopia United States February August From Government Agreement Wheat Million

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

8 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

8 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

8 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

8 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.