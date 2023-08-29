Open Menu

UNGA Adopts Pak-backed Resolution Declaring Jan 26 As Clean Energy Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 10:20 AM

UNGA adopts Pak-backed resolution declaring Jan 26 as clean energy day

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The UN General Assembly has adopted a Panamanian resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan, proclaiming January 26 as the International Day of Clean Energy.

The text, which was adopted without a vote, underlined the 193-member Assembly's commitment to protecting the environment.

January 26 will become a platform to drive the adoption of policies and practices to promote awareness on the sustainable use of energy resources and to strengthen collaboration and cooperation to promote the global energy transition.

Introducing the draft, Panamanian delegate Markova Concepcion Jaramillo said that transitioning to clean and renewable energy sources was essential to face current environmental and socioeconomic challenges and guarantee human survival and well-being on the planet" The US.

representative said her delegation joined the consensus, as the energy sector accounts for over two-thirds of global emissions.

The French representative, speaking on behalf of the European Union, voiced regret, however, that the resolution does not adequately reflect the indisputable link between energy and climate, and that it contains reference to "cleaner fossil fuel energies".

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution United Nations Vote European Union Concepcion January

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

11 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

11 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

11 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

11 hours ago
'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

11 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

11 hours ago
 Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

11 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

12 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous