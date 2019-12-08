UrduPoint.com
United Win Battle Of Manchester To Leave City 14 Points Off Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

United win battle of Manchester to leave City 14 points off top

Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Manchester United landed another body blow to Manchester City's hopes of retaining the Premier League title with a 2-1 derby win at the Etihad that leaves the champions 14 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored the goals for the visitors, who withstood a late City rally after Nicolas Otamendi pulled a goal back to move up to fifth and within five points of the top four.

