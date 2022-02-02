UrduPoint.com

UPS Unveils Big Dividend Hike After Strong 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UPS unveils big dividend hike after strong 2021

New York, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :UPS announced Tuesday a hefty increase in its investor dividend, boosting shares as it moved up key profit targets following a strong 2021.

The package delivery company, which has been focused on building up higher-return areas such as health care and small- package shipping, will pay a quarterly dividend a $1.52 per share, a 49 percent hike from the prior level.

The increase "is a reflection in confidence in the business going forward," said Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman. "It's also a commitment to return value to shareholders." The announcement concludes a banner year for the 115-year-old company, which reported profits of $12.9 billion last year, more than nine times the level in 2020.

Revenues jumped 15 percent to $97.3 billion.

The company expects to grow annual revenues to $102 billion in 2022, a year ahead of the prior target. The company also moved up a key operating profit margin.

UPS said the dividend hike is the largest quarterly increase in its history. It expects $5.2 billion in dividend payments in 2022, plus at least $1 billion in share repurchases.

A question beyond the 2022 timeframe will be contract negotiations the following year with the Teamsters union, which represent the majority of UPS' 458,000 US employees.

Newman, in an interview with AFP, said he is focused a "win win" in the 2023 labor talks, but it "would be unrealistic" to focus on them since they are a year and a half away.

"For the moment, we've got costs managed in 2022," he said. "The company is focused on increasing profitability, generating cash and returning it to shareholders." Newman said the results mark a sign of progress under Chief Executive Carol Tome, who had deemphasized lower-return businesses under a "better not bigger" mantra.

While UPS has also grown volumes under Tome, Newman praised decisions such as a January 2021 move to sell freight assets to TFI International for $800 million.

But UPS officials emphasized that business with Amazon, its biggest customer, remains critical.

In 2021, Amazon's share of total revenues (11.7 percent) returned to its pre-Covid range after spiking in 2020, Tome said on a conference call with analysts.

"We have a great relationship with Amazon and we have mutually agreed about the volume we should take and the volume that they should keep that works best for both companies," Tome said on a conference call with analysts.

Shares of UPS were up 13.9 percent at $230.35 in afternoon trading.

Related Topics

Business Company Newman Progress January 2020 From Share Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

7 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

7 minutes ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

7 minutes ago
 Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners Fr ..

Borrell Discusses Lavrov's Letter With Partners From US, OSCE, NATO

7 minutes ago
 UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin S ..

UN Sees Dialogue as Only Way Forward After Putin Says US Ignored Russian Securit ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting ..

Putin Concerned About Scenario of Ukraine Starting War in Crimea as NATO Member

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>