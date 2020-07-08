UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Announces Free COVID-19 Testing In Three Southern Hotspots

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US announces free COVID-19 testing in three southern hotspots

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Tuesday announced it was offering free COVID-19 testing to people without symptoms to stem a surge of cases in three southern hotspots.

America has fared exceptionally poorly in its handling of the pandemic, with more than 130,000 people losing their lives, the highest death toll in the world by far.

Five thousand tests per day will be offered in Jacksonville, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Edinburg, Texas.

This will continue for between five to 12 days.

The Department of Health and Human Services said testing is available to anyone aged five and over "including those experiencing symptoms; those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 coronavirus; and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

" The US is currently testing some 600,000 people a day, according to the Covid Tracking Project, but even this is deemed insufficient by health experts because of the very high rate of positive cases being found.

In the south, the positivity rate has soared to 12 percent even as testing increases -- which implies the virus is spreading rampantly.

Forty of the country's 50 states are seeing a rising case load.

Related Topics

World Edinburg Jacksonville Baton Rouge United States May

Recent Stories

Hope Probe cost among the world&#039;s lowest, say ..

21 minutes ago

ADHA makes headway in adopting AI technologies

36 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

2 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.