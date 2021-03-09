UrduPoint.com
US Condemns 'egregious' Huthi Attack On Saudi Oil Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

US condemns 'egregious' Huthi attack on Saudi oil infrastructure

Washington, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday condemned an attack by Yemen's Huthis on Saudi oil facilities, saying the rebels needed to show seriousness about US-backed peace efforts.

"We condemn the egregious Huthi drone and missile attack against Saudi Aramco facilities," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"The frequency of Huthi attacks on Saudi Arabia -- attacks like these -- are not the actions of a group that is serious about peace," he said.

"The Huthis, in our view and in the view of our allies and partners, have to demonstrate their willingness to engage in a political process.

They need to, quite simply, stop attacking and start negotiating." The Huthis, who have been under bombardment in a devastating offensive by Saudi Arabia, claimed an attack on facilities of the oil giant that also sent shrapnel falling close to a residential compound for oil workers.

Saudi Arabia also intercepted a flurry of drones and responded by pounding the rebel-held capital Sanaa.

President Joe Biden has put a priority on ending the six-year conflict, which has fueled what the United Nations calls the world's most dire humanitarian situation, appointing an envoy, Tim Lenderking, to try to broker peace.

