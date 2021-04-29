UrduPoint.com
US Corporations, Wealthy Must 'pay Their Fair Share': Biden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for higher taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations as he sought ways to pay for his massive spending proposals aimed at improving infrastructure and the workforce.

"How do we pay for my jobs and family plan? I made it clear we can do it without increasing the deficit," Biden told a joint session of Congress. "I will not impose any tax increase on people making less than $400,000. But it's time for corporate America and the wealthiest one percent of Americans to begin to pay their fair share."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

