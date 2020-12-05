UrduPoint.com
US Ends China-funded Exchange Programs

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:30 AM

US ends China-funded exchange programs

Washington, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The US State Department said Friday it was terminating five Chinese-funded exchange programs with the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that these programs, conducted under a US law called the MECEA that permits American government employees to travel using foreign government funds.

"While other programs funded under the auspices of the MECEA are mutually beneficial, the five programs in question are fully funded and operated by the PRC government," Pompeo said.

