US figure skating Olympic medalist, coach Ludington dies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Ron Ludington, a pairs figure skater who captured a bronze medal at the 1960 Squaw Valley Winter Olympics, has died at age 85, the US Olympic Committee said Friday.

Ludington and his then-wife Nancy Ludington combined for four national pairs titles from 1957-1960 and also took the final podium spot at the 1959 World Championships and 1960 Olympics.

After retiring from competition following the 1960 season, Ludington became a noted pairs coach in Connecticut, guiding siblings Kitty and Peter Carruthers to a silver medal at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics.

He went on to coach in Wilmington, Delaware, becoming director of the University of Delaware Ice Skating Science Development Center for 23 years before retiring in 2010 while continuing to coach at the center.

Nathan Bartholomay, who competed in pairs at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, worked with Ludington and paid tribute to him in a social media posting.

"He had such a wealth of knowledge to offer to anyone who was there in front of him," Bartholomay wrote. "I consider myself very lucky to have worked with him for many years."js/bb