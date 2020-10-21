UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Goes Nuts Over Flying Squirrel Thieves

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:50 AM

US goes nuts over flying squirrel thieves

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :It was a high-flying scheme that landed with a thud: seven alleged flying squirrel traffickers were arrested in the US state of Florida after capturing thousands of animals worth more than $1 million.

Following a 19-month investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Monday it had so far apprehended seven individuals but that additional arrests were forthcoming.

Following a January 2019 complaint, the commission found that up to 3,600 flying squirrels had been caught in 10,000 traps throughout central Florida, the FWC said.

Under the scheme the flying squirrels, which are a protected wild animal in Florida but are sold internationally as pets, were poached, trafficked and laundered before being purchased by South Korean buyers.

The investigation revealed that the Florida-based dealer who purchased the squirrels from poachers and claimed they were born in captivity, earned as much as $213,800 for the animals.

According to the FWC, the flying squirrels, which were collected over the course of less than three years, have an international value of more than $1 million.

Charges for the seven individuals include racketeering, money laundering and scheming to defraud, among other crimes.

"These poachers could have severely damaged Florida's wildlife populations," said Major Grant Burton, FWC Investigation's section leader.

"The concerned citizen who initially reported this activity started an investigation that uncovered a major smuggling operation."Flying squirrels weren't the only victims: The suspects also profited from dealings with other poached animals -- protected freshwater turtles and alligators with falsified documents to conceal their origin.

Related Topics

Florida North Korea Money January 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

8 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

8 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

9 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

9 hours ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.