US issues terror alert over anti-government extremists

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Department of Homeland Security declared a nationwide terrorism alert Wednesday, citing the potential threat from domestic anti-government extremists opposed to Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Extremists "emboldened" by the deadly January 6 assault on Congress by angry supporters of former president Donald Trump could undertake attacks against elected officials and government facilities, the alert said.

The warning came as authorities in California charged a Trump supporter and follower of a far-right militia group with possession of five home-made pipe bombs, alleging he intended to attack Democrats.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the threat of attacks could persist for weeks, in the wake of Biden's January 20 inauguration and the storming of the US Capitol.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," the Department of Homeland Security said.

Some security worries surround the impeachment trial of Trump beginning in the second week of February.

Trump has been charged by the House of Representatives with "incitement of insurrection" for allegedly encouraging the assault on the Capitol.

DHS said it had no information indicating any specific, credible threat.

"However, violent riots have continued in recent days and we remain concerned that individuals frustrated with the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition... could continue to mobilize a broad range of ideologically-motivated actors to incite or commit violence," it said.