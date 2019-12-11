US, Mexico, Canada sign deal finalizing USMCA trade pact

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States, Mexico and Canada signed a deal Tuesday finalizing their new trade agreement after more than two years of arduous negotiations and paving the way to ratification.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said additions to the USMCA agreement -- which notably tightened labor enforcement provisions in the original deal signed a year ago to update the 25-year-old NAFTA -- made it the "best trade agreement in history."