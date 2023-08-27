Open Menu

US Military Aircraft Crashes During Drills In Australia: Reports

Published August 27, 2023

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :A US military aircraft crashed during drills in Australia's Northern Territory on Sunday with around 20 people on board, according to local media.

Several people have reportedly been rescued after the Osprey vertical takeoff aircraft crashed during drills near the Tiwi Islands north of Darwin, according to Australian public broadcaster ABC.

An emergency services incident map for the Northern Territory said there had been an "aircraft crash" on Melville Island, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of the Australian mainland on Sunday morning.

The Osprey was taking part in the Predators Run exercises, a joint series of warfighting drills held between the US and Australian military.

