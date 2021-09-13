US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' says former coach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Emma Raducanu's stunning US Open triumph showed the British teenager can "rule the world" of women's tennis, according to her former coach.

Raducanu has become a global sensation after the 18-year-old stormed through qualifying to win the US Open in just her second Grand Slam appearance.

She defeated Leylah Fernandez in Saturday's final in New York to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Raducanu's former coach Mark Petchey knows just how talented and focused she already is.

Petchey believes Raducanu could emulate the sustained success of former men's world number one Andy Murray, who has also worked with the coach.

"From the first day that I met her at the National Tennis Centre, she does have something a little bit special," Petchey told ITV on Monday.

"When I worked with Andy Murray for a year as well and obviously watching Andy from 16, he also had this ability to be able to pick up a tennis ball and in a sport that is played in fractions of seconds that allows you to do very special things, and Emma has that.

"I think everything could be improved; I think her service is still a work in progress. I think her net game is going to get even better as you get a greater understanding of where to be.

"I think her room for improvement is not just incremental gains, I think they are substantial and I honestly think she is going to rule the world."Her astonishing run at the US Open has lifted Raducanu to a career-high 23rd in the new WTA rankings on Monday, up 127 places from her position before the tournament.

Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam and former British number one Tim Henman expects her victory to provide the springboard for a glittering career.