UrduPoint.com

US President Biden Welcomes Bucks As First NBA Team Back To White House

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

US President Biden welcomes Bucks as first NBA team back to White House

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Milwaukee Bucks were "humbled" to be the first NBA team in almost five years to visit the White House as guests of the US president.

The Bucks met with President Joe Biden on Monday, restarting a tradition that was halted during the tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump.

"It's amazing and humbling to be part of that tradition. It's very cool," said Bucks center Brook Lopez, who is from Los Angeles, California.

NBA players had chosen not to attend White House celebrations honoring championship US sports teams over Trump's Republican policies directed at stripping away some of the rights of minorities, especially the civil rights of America's Black community.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the last NBA team to visit the White House, while former president Barack Obama was still in power.

On Monday, the players and coaches met with Democratic leader Biden, who singled out Donte DiVincenzo, who like the president comes from Delaware.

"He won two state championships there," Biden said. "So he's used to this stuff." DiVincenzo said the experience would provide him with lifelong memories.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," DiVincenzo said. "It was a humbling experience, for one, to see somebody from Delaware in the presidency, and two, to be here with the team, win a championship, be here to celebrate that."Biden also talked about the rags-to-riches story of Bucks leading scorer Giannis Antetokounmpo, who rose from poverty growing up in Greece -- which included sharing a pair of shoes with his brother -- to realize the American dream.

"I got a little emotional," Antetokounmpo said. "I know how much (my family) sacrificed because this doesn't go back eight years. This goes way back since I was a kid."

Related Topics

Barack Obama Sports White House Visit Trump Los Angeles Cleveland Milwaukee Greece Family From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th November 2021

56 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

10 hours ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

8 hours ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

8 hours ago
 AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges ..

AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

8 hours ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.