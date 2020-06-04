UrduPoint.com
US Records 919 Virus Deaths In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 08:30 AM

US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Washington, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107,099, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday).

Even if the pandemic seems to be abating to some extent in the country, health experts are still worried, and say that widespread anti-racism protests over the past week could lead to a new surge in cases.

