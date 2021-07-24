UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Renews Call On Myanmar To Free Journalist Amid Covid Fears

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:20 AM

US renews call on Myanmar to free journalist amid Covid fears

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday renewed calls on Myanmar's junta to free a jailed US journalist as concerns grow about a Covid-19 outbreak in prisons packed with detained activists.

Danny Fenster, managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar news outlet, was taken into custody on May 24 after the military deposed the civilian government on charges under a law against dissent that carries up to three years in prison.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about his "commitment to secure Fenster's release" in a telephone call with Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, the journalist's home state, the State Department said.

State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the United States was granted consular access to Fenster during a July 15 procedural hearing and that he was due to appear before court again on Wednesday.

"We're closely monitoring the progression of Daniel's case, and we will always call for free and independent media as indispensable to building prosperous, resilient and free societies," Porter said.

Adding to concerns, Covid-19 has been sweeping through Myanmar's prisons as the military rounds up activists and opposition politicians.

Nyan Win, a close confidante of detailed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, died Tuesday after contracting Covid-19 in prison, authorities said.

The United States is "deeply troubled by the deteriorating public health situation in Burma," Porter said, using Myanmar's former name.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor Burma Died San Myanmar United States May July Media Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

5 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

6 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.