US Sanctions Cuba Defense Minister For Repressing Protests

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

US sanctions Cuba defense minister for repressing protests

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :The United States imposed sanctions on Cuba's defense minister and an interior ministry office Thursday for repressing peaceful protests, a step President Joe Biden said was "just the beginning" of punitive measures against Havana.

The US Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control had frozen the assets of minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and the SNB, an office of Cuba's interior ministry, in relation to human rights abuses committed during a crackdown on protests in Cuba earlier in July.

"This is just the beginning -- the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people," Biden said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

