UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Firms Over Iran Dealings

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

US sanctions firms over Iran dealings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The US on Friday announced economic sanctions on companies that Washington said had supported the development of Iran's missile program.

The four firms, accused of "transferring sensitive technology and items to Iran's missile program," will be subject to restrictions on US government aid and on their exports for two years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The sanctions, imposed Wednesday, were against Chengdu Best New Materials and Zibo Elim Trade, Nilco Group and Joint Stock Company Elecon.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Iran Washington Company Zibo Chengdu Government Best Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

8 hours ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

8 hours ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

8 hours ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

8 hours ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

8 hours ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.