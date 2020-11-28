US sanctions firms over Iran dealings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The US on Friday announced economic sanctions on companies that Washington said had supported the development of Iran's missile program.

The four firms, accused of "transferring sensitive technology and items to Iran's missile program," will be subject to restrictions on US government aid and on their exports for two years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The sanctions, imposed Wednesday, were against Chengdu Best New Materials and Zibo Elim Trade, Nilco Group and Joint Stock Company Elecon.