US sanctions Russia ship over Nord Stream 2

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A Russian ship tasked with laying pipelines to complete construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be placed under sanctions by the US, German officials said Monday.

"This is the announcement of a sanction of a Russian ship.

We take note of the announcement with regret," a ministry spokesman told AFP, confirming a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper that Washington would make the decision official on Tuesday.