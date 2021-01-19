UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Russia Ship Over Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

US sanctions Russia ship over Nord Stream 2

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :A Russian ship tasked with laying pipelines to complete construction of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be placed under sanctions by the US, German officials said Monday.

"This is the announcement of a sanction of a Russian ship.

We take note of the announcement with regret," a ministry spokesman told AFP, confirming a report in the Handelsblatt newspaper that Washington would make the decision official on Tuesday.

