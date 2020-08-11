UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Says IMF Economic Outlook Too Pessimistic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:50 AM

US says IMF economic outlook too pessimistic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The IMF is too gloomy in its outlook for US growth and oversteps its mandate in calling for Washington to reshape the American economy, a US official said Monday.

In its annual review of the US economy, the fund said Washington has the financial firepower to fix the health care system, better support poor families with improved aid programs and tax credits, and improve jobless benefits to include self-employed workers.

Mark Rosen, US representative to the fund's board, said he agrees the government has ample resources available to deal with the pandemic. "Our authorities disagree, however, that they should use available fiscal space to 'broadly remake' the US economy." He faulted the IMF for veering into social issues, saying "this dynamic detracts from the usefulness and impact of the report." "Economies are neither made nor remade but emerge from millions of citizens' independent decisions, and dirigisme runs contrary to the spirit of free enterprise that undergirds the US economy," he said in a statement included in the full report.

In the initial summary released July 17, the IMF staff predicted a 6.6 percent contraction of American GDP this year compared to 2019, and 3.9 percent growth in 2021, but Rosen called that "too pessimistic." "Given a high degree of uncertainty, we do not place much confidence in point estimates of GDP growth," he said, adding that the fund's analysis possibly "assumed limited additional stimulus." However, the White House and Congress have not been able to bridge their differences over the size and structure of a new emergency spending bill, and President Donald Trump over the weekend announced limited measures to bridge the gap and try to put pressure on Democratic leaders to come to the table.

Rosen, who also rejected the IMF critique of Trump administration trade policy, said the US government believes the recovery will pick up speed as states reopen.

But many states, facing surging COVID-19 cases, have been forced to impose restrictions, while schools in many districts are struggling to reopen safely.

Related Topics

IMF Poor Washington White House Trump Enterprise Turkish Lira July Congress 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

10 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

8 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

8 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.