US Senate Backs Highest Honor For Police In Capitol Riot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 11:30 PM

US Senate backs highest honor for police in Capitol riot

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The United States Senate unanimously agreed Tuesday to award Congress's highest honor to law enforcement officials who tried to protect the Capitol during the violent assault by Donald Trump supporters on January 6.

Speaking before the upper chamber vote, Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed the "bravery, sacrifice, and selflessness" of the Capitol and Metropolitan police forces.

President Joe Biden will sign the legislation awarding the congressional gold medal.

The award has represented the "highest expression of national appreciation" by US lawmakers since 1776, when it was awarded to George Washington.

The lower House of Representatives had already approved the proposal in June by a vote of 406 to 21.

Schumer said he was "still stunned" by the vote of those 21 congressmen, all Republicans, who refused to honor the police who defended them.

The attack was carried out while the lawmakers were voting to certify Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election.

Two Republicans who are highly critical of the former president Trump, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are participating in the January 6 investigation by a special congressional committee launched by Democrats.

But other Republicans are boycotting it.

When the investigation began on July 27, police officers recalled the violence of the assault in harrowing testimony. Nearly seven months after the events, more than 550 people have been arrested.

