UrduPoint.com

US Stocks End With Weekly Gain After Volatility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

US stocks end with weekly gain after volatility

New York, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a volatile week on a muted note Friday as markets monitored ongoing travails around Evergrande and rising supply chain concerns following disappointing Nike results.

All three major indices ended near flat in a marked shift from Monday's rout, which was followed by winning sessions later in the week that left the market higher at week's close.

Analysts pointed to lingering worries about Evergrande, the Chinese property giant that had not yet made a large interest payment by a Thursday deadline, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Investors are also mindful of the increased backlogs in global shipping infrastructure that prompted Nike to trim its sales forecast on Thursday night.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 34,798.00, up 0.

1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 4,455.48 to finish the week up 0.5 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost less than 0.1 percent to end at 15,047.70.

Among individual companies, Nike dropped 6.3 percent as the sports giant signaled it expects supply chain problems to continue to dent sales in the coming quarters.

Operations have also been hindered by government restrictions in Vietnam and Indonesia due to Covid-19 that have cut into product availability.

Costco Wholesale jumped 3.3 percent as it reported a jump in profits based on a 17.5 percent increase in quarterly sales to $61.4 billion.

Carnival climbed 3.0 percent as it reported increased bookings in the second half of 2022 on a much-improved environment for travel, despite reporting a $2.8 billion loss in the just-finished quarter.

Related Topics

Sports China Indonesia Vietnam Stocks Market From Government Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

1 hour ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

2 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

1 hour ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.