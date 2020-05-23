UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Finish Mostly Higher, Posting Solid Weekly Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:10 AM

US stocks finish mostly higher, posting solid weekly gains

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher Friday, concluding a positive week amid optimism about the reopening of the US economy and progress on a coronavirus vaccine.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index led the market, gaining 0.4 percent to finish at 9,324.59, an increase of more than 3.4 percent for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed less than 0.1 percent to 24,465.16, while the broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 2,955.45.

Analysts pointed to a number of major announcements on investments and early research that has built confidence that the virus can be countered with a vaccine, even though the timeframe for getting one is not clear.

Investors have also greeted gradual steps by states to reopen their economies. On Friday, Texas expanded capacity at restaurants to 50 percent from 25 percent and opened bowling alleys, bingo halls and other venues.

Investors largely shrugged off escalating rhetoric between Beijing and Washington.

The US announced sanctions against a Chinese government institute and eight companies for human rights violations following China's move to impose a national security law to quash the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

While market watchers expect US President Donald Trump to continue to attack China as his re-election campaign heats up, investors are skeptical he will take action that threatens the trade detente with Beijing.

Adding tariffs on Chinese goods would hit US consumers and "the market is skeptical Trump will risk that before November," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

US markets will be closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Related Topics

Attack China Washington Trump Beijing Hong Kong Progress November Stocks Market From Government Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.