US stocks finish sharply higher after healthy jobs report

New York, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished strong on Friday after a rollercoaster session, as healthy February employment data overcame worries of impending inflation, which hit equities earlier in the week.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 1.9 percent at 31,496.30, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 2.0 percent to finish at 3,841.94.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.6 percent to end at 12,920.15.