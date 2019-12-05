UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Name Ambassador To Sudan For First Time In 23 Years: Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years: Pompeo

Washington, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The United States said Wednesday it would name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years as it welcomed the country's new reformist civilian leader.

The United States hailed early steps taken by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to "break with the policies and practices of the previous regime," which had tense relations with the West.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States would appoint an ambassador to Khartoum, subject to Senate confirmation, and that Sudan would restore full-level representation in Washington.

"This is a historic step to strengthen our bilateral relationship," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

In an accompanying statement, Pompeo praised Hamdok's civilian-led transitional government for launching "vast reforms." Hamdok has "demonstrated a commitment to peace negotiations with armed opposition groups, established a commission of inquiry to investigate violence against protestors, and committed to holding democratic elections at the end of the 39-month transition period," Pompeo said.

Hamdok, a British-educated former diplomat and UN official, is the first Sudanese leader to visit Washington since 1985.

However, he had a low-key welcome, meeting the State Department number-three, David Hale, as well as lawmakers.

Both Pompeo and President Donald Trump were away on foreign travel.

Hamdok took charge in August after months of demonstrations led by young people that brought down veteran strongman Omar al-Bashir and then a military council that had tried to stay in power.

The protests were triggered by discontent over the high cost of bread and other economic concerns.

The United States had tense relation with Bashir, who took power in 1989 and embraced Islamism, including welcoming Al-Qaeda leader Osama in Laden.

In one legacy that still tarnishes relations, the United States classifies Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation that the new government calls a severe impediment to foreign investment.

US officials, while voicing sympathy for Sudan's appeals, say that removal of the designation is a legal process that will take time.

Tensions also soared over Bashir's scorched-earth crackdown in the parched western region of Darfur, a campaign that the United States described as genocide as it urged prosecution of Bashir.

In a sign of the poor relations, the United States has been represented in Khartoum by a charge d'affaires rather than a full ambassador.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister United Nations Poor Osama Bin Laden Washington Twitter Visit Trump Young David Khartoum United States Sudan August Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

10 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

51 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

59 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

25 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

26 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.