US to remove some Boeing-Airbus retaliatory tariffs on UK goods: govt

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The British government said Thursday it had struck a deal with the United States to remove retaliatory tariffs on a range of UK goods and jointly de-escalate the "Boeing-Airbus dispute".

"I've agreed with the US to remove retaliatory tariffs on a range of UK goods," International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said, adding it included removing a 25 percent surcharge on Scotch whisky.