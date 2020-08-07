UrduPoint.com
US Tops 2,000 Deaths In 24 Hours For First Time In Three Months: Johns Hopkins

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Washington, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States has recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in three months, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tally showed Thursday.

The country, which has seen a major resurgence in coronavirus since the end of June, added 2,060 deaths in one day as well as more than 58,000 new cases, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).

The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.

