UrduPoint.com

US VP Harris Brings Aid Package To Ghana On Africa Tour

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:30 AM

US VP Harris brings aid package to Ghana on Africa tour

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday in the first stage of an Africa trip, announcing a bilateral aid package and $100 million to shore up security in coastal West Africa.

The trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia until April 2 follows a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with leaders from Africa, where the US hopes to balance the rising influence of China and Russia.

After a brief meeting at the presidential palace in the capital Accra, Akufo-Addo and Harris said the visit would strengthen ties and opportunities between the longtime partners.

"This trip is motivated by the importance of the direct relationship between the United States and Ghana, and as I travel the continent, those countries as well," Harris told reporters.

Struggling with an economic crisis, burgeoning debt and inflation of over 50 percent, Ghana has agreed on a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana's finance minister also returned this month from a trip to China, where the two governments discussed debt issues.

Earlier on Monday, Harris' office said the US would provide Ghana with $139 million (128 million Euros) in bilateral assistance next year.

This will go towards economic, business and cultural initiatives, as well as the health sector with projects such as an anti-malaria programme.

Washington will also send a special resident advisor to Ghana to help Akufo-Addo's government with its debt profile management this year, it said.

Related Topics

Africa Loan IMF Business Russia China Washington Visit Accra Tanzania United States Zambia Ghana April December From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

6 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

Presight AI soars 143 % in trading debut on ADX

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ruler of Fujairah receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Vice President receive progress upd ..

UAE President, Vice President receive progress update on preparations to host CO ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.