US VP Harris brings aid package to Ghana on Africa tour

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday in the first stage of an Africa trip, announcing a bilateral aid package and $100 million to shore up security in coastal West Africa.

The trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia until April 2 follows a December summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Washington with leaders from Africa, where the US hopes to balance the rising influence of China and Russia.

After a brief meeting at the presidential palace in the capital Accra, Akufo-Addo and Harris said the visit would strengthen ties and opportunities between the longtime partners.

"This trip is motivated by the importance of the direct relationship between the United States and Ghana, and as I travel the continent, those countries as well," Harris told reporters.

Struggling with an economic crisis, burgeoning debt and inflation of over 50 percent, Ghana has agreed on a $3 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Ghana's finance minister also returned this month from a trip to China, where the two governments discussed debt issues.

Earlier on Monday, Harris' office said the US would provide Ghana with $139 million (128 million Euros) in bilateral assistance next year.

This will go towards economic, business and cultural initiatives, as well as the health sector with projects such as an anti-malaria programme.

Washington will also send a special resident advisor to Ghana to help Akufo-Addo's government with its debt profile management this year, it said.