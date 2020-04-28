UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USA Swimming Plans To Begin Pre-Olympic Meets In November

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:30 AM

USA Swimming plans to begin pre-Olympic meets in November

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :USA Swimming announced tentative dates on Monday for six meets leading to next year's Olympic trials, with hopes of resuming some regional events as soon as August.

The coronavirus pandemic that forced postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 wiped out most US meets, with the US summer national championships called off Monday with hopes for regional events by late August to help swimmers return to pools.

"These regionally focused events will limit the need for travel and promote a safer competition environment," USA Swimming said.

The 2021 US Olympic swimming trials, where such stars as five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky, were already announced for June 13-20 at Omaha, Nebraska, slightly earlier than had been planned this year.

The US Pro Swim Series is tentatively set to begin November 5-8 at Richmond, Virginia, followed by the US Open meet December 2-5 in Atlanta.

Pro Series meets are planned for January 13-16 at Knoxville, Tennessee; March 3-6 at San Antonio, Texas; April 8-11 at Mission Viejo, California and May 12-15 at Indianapolis.

Related Topics

USA Richmond San Antonio Tokyo Virginia Indianapolis Knoxville Omaha Atlanta January March April May June August November December Olympics US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal discuss re ..

5 minutes ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

1 hour ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

1 hour ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

2 hours ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

2 hours ago

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federatio ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.