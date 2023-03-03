UrduPoint.com

Vanuatu Braces Tropical Cyclone Kevin Following Emergency Declaration

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SUVA, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :A state of emergency has been declared in Vanuatu after ravaged by the category 4 tropical cyclone Judy. The South Pacific island nation now braces the second tropical cyclone Kevin, which has intensified to category 3.

According to Radio New Zealand on Friday, Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau said that the state of emergency, which takes effect from Thursday night, will allow the islands most affected by Judy to receive help immediately.

Tropical cyclone Judy has caused extensive damage to Vanuatu, uprooting trees and cutting off telecommunication in parts of the nation, including the capital city of Port Vila.

While people are still cleaning up after Judy, it is reported that tropical cyclone Kevin will bring more destruction, and warnings have already been issued for strong winds, heavy rainfalls and rough swells.

