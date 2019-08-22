Venezuelan officials reached out to discuss Maduro exit: US

Caracas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido said Wednesday his rival Nicolas Maduro had been made to look ridiculous by insisting he had authorized back channel talks with Washington, only for a top US official to reveal it was Caracas who had made the initial approach behind the president's back.

The sole aim of the secret talks was to discuss Maduro's exit from power and organizing free elections, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said Wednesday.

Bolton's comment came after Maduro said he had authorized the contacts with high level US officials, casting them as a long-standing initiative that he was aware of and had approved.

Countering in a tweet, Bolton said: "The only items discussed by those who are reaching out behind Maduro's back are his departure and free and fair elections." Addressing reporters in Caracas, Guaido said Maduro "tried to show he was the one involved in this process, and hours later they deny that and make him look ridiculous."Washington has thrown its backing behind National Assembly leader Guaido as the legitimate president.

Guaido, who otherwise gave no hint that either he or any of his supporters had been involved in the secret talks, emphasized that "Venezuela's legitimate interlocutors are the parliament and its president in charge."