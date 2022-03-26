UrduPoint.com

Vernon Wins Tour Of Catalonia Stage As Almeida Grabs 1-sec Overall Lead

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Vernon wins Tour of Catalonia stage as Almeida grabs 1-sec overall lead

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :World Tour rookie Ethan Vernon took advantage of a late crash to swoop for the line and win stage five of the Tour of Catalonia on Friday as Portugal's Joao Almeida took the overall lead by just one second.

It was the first senior road-race win for the 21-year-old who last year won a stage on the Tour de L'Avenir for under-23s and signed a deal with Belgian team Quick Step.

Vernon edged Bahrain Victorious rider Phil Bauhaus to the line after a 5hr 21min 17sec ride at a pedestrian pace over 206km of undulating terrain.

UAE's Portuguese rider Almeida claimed the overall lead over Colombian Nairo Quintana of Arkea by a single second.

"I felt a bit tired today but I managed to get a bonus second on the intermediate sprint. It's only a second, on the final day we might get some big gaps," Almeida admitted.

"I know the final day circuit, it's hard and one second isn't going to make the difference." With two challenging stages remaining, the top six places are separated by just 18 seconds.

Saturday's run from seaside town Salou into the mountains of the Costa Brava backcountry invite a breakaway.

The final stage on Sunday culminates in six laps of Barcelona city centre with six steep ascents of Montjuic where the 1992 Olympic Stadium sits.

Related Topics

World Barcelona Lead Vernon Bahrain Portugal Sunday Olympics From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by promoting cu ..

Pakistan can earn foreign exchange by promoting cultivation of flowering, orname ..

4 minutes ago
 US cancels Doha talks with Taliban over girls scho ..

US cancels Doha talks with Taliban over girls school closure: official

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China Should Send Strong Signal to N.Korea ..

Russia, China Should Send Strong Signal to N.Korea to Engage in Diplomacy - US S ..

4 minutes ago
 Industrial sector wasting costly electricity: Engi ..

Industrial sector wasting costly electricity: Engineer Ahmad Hassan

4 minutes ago
 Vernon wins Tour of Catalonia stage as Almeida gra ..

Vernon wins Tour of Catalonia stage as Almeida grabs 1-sec overall lead

4 minutes ago
 All 'corrupt' ganged up against PM: Dr Shahbaz Gil ..

All 'corrupt' ganged up against PM: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>