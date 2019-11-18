UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Verstappen Wins Thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

Verstappen wins thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his third victory of the season in a dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman held off various challenges, with Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc crashing into each other, while Frenchman Pierre Gasly pipped world champion Lewis Hamilton to a shock second-placed finish.

Related Topics

World Hamilton Pierre Sunday Ferrari

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

2 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

2 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.