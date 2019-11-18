Verstappen wins thrilling Brazilian Grand Prix

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his third victory of the season in a dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Dutchman held off various challenges, with Ferrari pair Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc crashing into each other, while Frenchman Pierre Gasly pipped world champion Lewis Hamilton to a shock second-placed finish.