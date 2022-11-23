Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Participates in Meeting of Arab Transport Ministers Council in Alexandria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Alexandria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Dr. Rumaih bin Muhammad Al-Rumaih participated in the meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Transport in Alexandria, Arab Republic of Egypt, on behalf of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

The meeting dealt with issues pertaining to the transport and logistic services among the Arab states