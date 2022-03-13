UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Logs 168,719 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Vietnam logs 168,719 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Vietnam reported 168,719 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down 395 cases from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 168,704 domestically transmitted and 15 imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 30,693 cases on Saturday, followed by central Nghe An province with 11,666 cases, and northern Phu Tho province with 7,216 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 285,493 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in four northern localities namely Hanoi, Nam Dinh, Hung Yen, and Phu Tho.

The infections brought the total tally to 5,903,147 with 41,290 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 3,068,033 COVID-19 patients, or 52 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 182.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Same Nam Dinh Hanoi Vietnam From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

14 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

15 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

15 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>