Vietnam logs 168,719 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Vietnam reported 168,719 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down 395 cases from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 168,704 domestically transmitted and 15 imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 30,693 cases on Saturday, followed by central Nghe An province with 11,666 cases, and northern Phu Tho province with 7,216 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 285,493 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in four northern localities namely Hanoi, Nam Dinh, Hung Yen, and Phu Tho.

The infections brought the total tally to 5,903,147 with 41,290 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 3,068,033 COVID-19 patients, or 52 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Around 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 182.9 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.